Pregnant Meghan Markle laughs off 'fat lady' comment
Like many pregnant women, the Duchess of Sussex will be accustomed to receiving unexpected comments from members of the public.
But Meghan Markle laughed when she was affectionately described as a "fat lady" during a visit to animal charity Mayhew in northwest London.
She became a patron of the organisation last week.
16 Jan 2019
Share
