Meghan Markle told "you're a fat lady"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pregnant Meghan Markle laughs off 'fat lady' comment

Like many pregnant women, the Duchess of Sussex will be accustomed to receiving unexpected comments from members of the public.

But Meghan Markle laughed when she was affectionately described as a "fat lady" during a visit to animal charity Mayhew in northwest London.

She became a patron of the organisation last week.

  • 16 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Meghan's fashion tips as new patron