Nursing mum smashes 268-mile race record

Video

The first female winner of the gruelling 268-mile Montane Spine Race has told BBC Radio 5 Live how she expressed milk for her one-year-old daughter at the check points.

Jasmin Paris broke the course record by more than 12 hours.

She completed the race – from Derbyshire to the Scottish Borders – in 83 hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

Speaking to 5 Live's Clare McDonnell, Jasmin said she had only slept for two-and-a-half hours along the way.