'I forgive the man who upskirted me'
Gina Martin's campaign led to upskirting being made a crime in England and Wales.
Now the 26-year-old - who was upskirted herself 18 months ago at a music festival - says she forgives the man who did it.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
17 Jan 2019
