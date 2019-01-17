Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scene after Duke of Edinburgh car crash
Buckingham Palace says the Duke of Edinburgh is unhurt after his car was involved in a road collision this afternoon.
The accident took place close to the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
-
17 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window