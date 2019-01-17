'Duke was conscious but shocked and shaken'

Video

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a car crash close to the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in the accident.

Buckingham Palace said the collision involved another vehicle and police attended the scene.

The BBC's Nicholas Witchell says the duke was driving himself and eyewitnesses reported that his vehicle turned over. The witnesses reported that he was "conscious but very, very shocked and shaken".