'I forgive the man who upskirted me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I forgive the man who upskirted me'

Gina Martin's campaign led to upskirting being made a crime in England and Wales.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Jan 2019