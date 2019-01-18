Video

A witness to the Duke of Edinburgh's car crash has described how he stopped to help those involved.

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in Thursday's crash, also involving a Kia, and is recovering at Sandringham.

Roy Warne said he was driving home when saw the incident.

The two people in the other car involved in the crash were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were then discharged. The duke saw a doctor as a precaution.