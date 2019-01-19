Naked pics from strangers
Rise in nude photos sent to phones on public transport

Naked photos sent by strangers on public transport are a growing concern for police in the UK.

BBC Minute's Ione Wells has been investigating the rising trend of "cyber-flashing".

Graphic images are sent to people's phones via features like Bluetooth, and AirDrop on iPhones.

Apple advises people to change their security settings and police are asking people to report this form of harassment.

