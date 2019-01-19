Swimming with 'biggest' great white shark
Footage has emerged of divers getting up close and personal with the biggest great white shark on record.

Kimberly Jeffries had been hoping to capture images of sea creatures feeding on a whale carcass off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

Ms Jeffries says catching sight of three massive female sharks was "an incredible source of knowledge for the scientific community".

She described it as "one of the most amazing things ever".

