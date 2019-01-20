UK funeral held for Holocaust victims

Media player
Holocaust victims buried after remains given to museum
A thousand people attended the funeral service at the Bushey New Cemetery, Hertfordshire, including survivors, relatives of those murdered in the Holocaust and the UK's Chief Rabbi.
The remains of five adults and one child were part an anonymous donation made to the museum in 1997.
20 Jan 2019
