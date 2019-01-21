'My father’s life was ended by someone else'

Video

David Huntington’s father, Robert Wilson, was sent to Gosport War Memorial Hospital in 1998 to recover from a broken shoulder and other health problems.

He died two days after being given diamorphine - pure heroin - in large doses.

An inquiry found that he was one of between 450 and 650 patients whose lives were shortened after they were given massive doses of painkillers at the hospital in the 1990s.

