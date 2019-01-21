Philip crash 'surreal', says injured woman

Media player
Prince Philip crash was 'surreal' says injured woman
A woman who broke her wrist in a car crash with the Duke of Edinburgh has described the "surreal" experience.
Emma Fairweather was in a car with a friend and her nine-month-old son when the accident happened.
She told ITV's This Morning her first thoughts were for the safety of the baby.
21 Jan 2019
