Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fan describes being mistaken for new Huddersfield manager
A man has told BBC Radio 5 Live about being mistaken for Jan Siewert, who is tipped to become the new Huddersfield Town manager, live on television.
Martin Warhurst was watching Manchester City v Huddersfield when he was approached by a Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Martin said the reporter had asked: "Jan are you the new manager?, and I said 'no, I'm Martin from Wakefield!'"
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window