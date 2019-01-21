Jan Siewert mix up: 'I said 'I'm Martin from Wakefield''
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fan describes being mistaken for new Huddersfield manager

A man has told BBC Radio 5 Live about being mistaken for Jan Siewert, who is tipped to become the new Huddersfield Town manager, live on television.

Martin Warhurst was watching Manchester City v Huddersfield when he was approached by a Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Martin said the reporter had asked: "Jan are you the new manager?, and I said 'no, I'm Martin from Wakefield!'"

  • 21 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Playing football on a motorbike