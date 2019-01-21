Video

A man has told BBC Radio 5 Live about being mistaken for Jan Siewert, who is tipped to become the new Huddersfield Town manager, live on television.

Martin Warhurst was watching Manchester City v Huddersfield when he was approached by a Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Martin said the reporter had asked: "Jan are you the new manager?, and I said 'no, I'm Martin from Wakefield!'"