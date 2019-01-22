Media player
#GetTonyAFlypast: Pensioner’s wish to mark fatal bomber crash granted
The RAF will carry out a flypast to mark the anniversary of of a fatal plane crash in Sheffield Park.
Tony Foulds was just eight years old when he witnessed the crash in a park he was playing in. For the last 75 years he has tended to their memorial, referring to them as ‘family’.
As a result of the #GetTonyAFlyPast campaign the US Air Force have said they will carry out the a flyby on 22 February to commemorate the crash.
22 Jan 2019
