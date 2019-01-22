Instagram 'helped kill my daughter'

Video

Molly Russell, 14, took her own life in 2017. When her family looked into her Instagram account they found distressing material about depression and suicide.

Molly's father Ian says he believes Instagram is partly responsible for his daughter's death.

In a statement, Instagram said it "does not allow content that promotes or glorifies self-harm or suicide and will remove content of this kind."

The UK government is urging social media companies to take more responsibility for harmful online content which illustrates and promotes methods of suicide and self-harm.

If you’ve been affected by self-harm, eating disorders or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Reporter: Angus Crawford.