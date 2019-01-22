Instagram 'helped kill my daughter'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Instagram 'helped kill my daughter'

Molly Russell's family discovered distressing material about suicide on her Instagram account.

In a statement, Instagram said it "does not allow content that promotes or glorifies self-harm or suicide and will remove content of this kind."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Jan 2019