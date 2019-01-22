Media player
Snowy scenes from the UK's north and south
A weather warning of icy conditions has been issued for most of the UK following snowfalls across parts of the country on Tuesday.
Motorists are being warned to be extra careful of hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures hovered around freezing for much of the country on Tuesday as rain, sleet, hail and snow fell.
22 Jan 2019
