Who won what at the National Television Awards?
This year's National Television Awards saw Ant and Dec scoop the best 'TV Presenter' award for the 18th year in a row.
Other winners included the likes of Strictly Come Dancing the Bodyguard and Emmerdale.
Here's a round up of the winners.
23 Jan 2019
