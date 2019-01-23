NTAs 2019: Round up of the winners
Who won what at the National Television Awards?

This year's National Television Awards saw Ant and Dec scoop the best 'TV Presenter' award for the 18th year in a row.

Other winners included the likes of Strictly Come Dancing the Bodyguard and Emmerdale.

Here's a round up of the winners.

