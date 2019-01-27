‘Beauty pageants rebuilt my life’

Media player
Plus-size beauty queen: 'Pageants rebuilt my life'
Lady Mya Amarise is a British Muslim plus-size model and beauty queen promoting body positivity by example.
She was married at the age of 16, and raised four children after the breakdown of her marriage.
After a sickness that felt her bedridden, the now 41-year-old gained so much weight, she lost confidence in herself.
Competing in beauty pageants, she says, has changed her life.
Reporter: Shabnam Mahmood
Filmed and edited by: Soraya Auer
27 Jan 2019
