‘Beauty pageants rebuilt my life’

Lady Mya Amarise is a British Muslim plus-size model and beauty queen promoting body positivity by example.

She was married at the age of 16, and raised four children after the breakdown of her marriage.

After a sickness that felt her bedridden, the now 41-year-old gained so much weight, she lost confidence in herself.

Competing in beauty pageants, she says, has changed her life.

Reporter: Shabnam Mahmood

Filmed and edited by: Soraya Auer