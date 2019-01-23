Video

Jack Shepherd, the man who went on the run and was convicted in his absence of killing a woman in an accident with a speedboat, is under arrest in Georgia.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to six years in jail for the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, after he fled the UK in March before his trial. He handed himself in to police custody in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.

Charlotte’s father Graham Brown has told Radio 5 Live he felt an “overwhelming sense of emotion” after hearing the news of Shepherd’s arrest.

He told Tony Livesey: “I think that the family will be in a much better position to deal with our loss and better deal with the heartbreak that we have suffered.”

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 23 January 2019.