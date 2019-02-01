Mindfulness in the snow
Snow getting you down? Try mindfulness and science

Snow can make the everyday that little bit more stressful. But does that need to be the case?

Mindfulness is the psychological process of bringing your attention to the present moment, which one can develop through the practice of meditation and through other training.

Psychologist Angela Wright and acoustician Ed Clarke explain how both the colour and sound of snow can actually make it quite relaxing.

