Starting a new career... in your 80s

For many people, retirement is a chance to finally take it easy and have a quiet life - but 82-year-old Hilary Forde-Chalkly says she got "bored to tears".

Having stopped working in her 60s, she's now back at it.

She's just graduated with a Masters in Creative Writing from Kingston University in London and is pursuing a career as an author.

Her husband Syd has even come out of retirement to help her.