‘Meeting the stranger who saved my life’

In March 2017, Liv Pontin was struggling with her mental health and decided to take her own life.

She was stopped by a train driver called Ashley John – who she never saw again.

Now the Victoria Derbyshire programme’s Andy Smythe has reunited them.

Some may find Liv's words upsetting.

If you’ve been affected by self-harm, eating disorders or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

