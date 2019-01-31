Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘Meeting the stranger who saved my life’
In March 2017, Liv Pontin was struggling with her mental health and decided to take her own life.
She was stopped by a train driver called Ashley John – who she never saw again.
Now the Victoria Derbyshire programme’s Andy Smythe has reunited them.
Some may find Liv's words upsetting.
If you’ve been affected by self-harm, eating disorders or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window