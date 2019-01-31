Media player
How many homeless people in England?
Local councils conduct a count of homeless people on England's streets once a year, and the number appears to be rising.
Officials either make an estimation based on intelligence gathered from local services or work out how many are sleeping on a single night.
But when you can't see inside a tent, it makes the counting that bit harder, as the BBC's Michael Buchanan explains.
31 Jan 2019
