UK weather: 'Significant disruption' likely
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK weather forecast: 'Significant disruption' expected

BBC weather presenter Simon King says 'significant disruption' is likely because of snow moving across England and Wales from the South West from Thursday afternoon.

Up to 7cm of snow is expected in southern England overnight while there could be up to 15cm in south-eastern Wales.

  • 31 Jan 2019