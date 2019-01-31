Video

A woman who was targeted in a group chat that threatened rape by University of Warwick students has told BBC Radio 5 Live she was physically sick when she discovered two of them would be allowed to return to study later this year.

Two students were banned by the university for 10 years for their involvement.

Several of those in the chat spoke about raping specific students.

The university said it had reduced the length of their bans to one year after they appealed.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Sarah (not her real name) explained why she was worried about their return.

BBC Radio 5 Live contacted the University of Warwick for comment but no-one was available - a spokesman said the university is unable to comment on individual discipline cases.