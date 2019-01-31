'My nightmare job interview'

Media player
Tweet about bad job interview provokes outrage on social media
A woman who received thousands of messages of support after tweeting about a bad job interview has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she felt like her character "was being ripped apart".
Olivia Bland told 5 Live's Rachel Burden that she understood the value of constructive criticism, but that there was a "difference between criticism and an attack".
The man who interviewed Olivia later issued a public apology.
31 Jan 2019
