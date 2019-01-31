UK weather: Heavy snow and travel disruption
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK weather forecast: Heavy snow and travel disruption

BBC weather presenter Stav Danaos says very heavy snow is falling, causing traffic snarls and road closures in the south west of England and south Wales.

Snowfall of 5-10cm (2-4in) is expected, becoming patchier as it reaches the Midlands and South East but creating the risk of ice on Friday morning.

  • 31 Jan 2019