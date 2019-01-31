UK weather: Heavy snow and travel disruption

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK weather forecast: Heavy snow and travel disruption
BBC weather presenter Stav Danaos says very heavy snow is falling, causing traffic snarls and road closures in the south west of England and south Wales.
Snowfall of 5-10cm (2-4in) is expected, becoming patchier as it reaches the Midlands and South East but creating the risk of ice on Friday morning.
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window