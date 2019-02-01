Media player
'We had to stay in college overnight'
Two students have described how they had to abandon their car and walk for more than an hour back to college after snow trapped them in Cornwall.
Indi and Chris told BBC Breakfast that the atmosphere at Callywith College had been pretty good.
For more about how the cold weather is affecting the UK, click here.
01 Feb 2019
