'The baby had a frosty forehead'

Baby found in park 'had a frosty forehead'

A mother and son who found a baby girl in a park have described the moment they looked into the shopping bag she was left in.

Rima and Lvidijus Zvaliauskas said the baby looked like a newborn and had a frosty forehead.

  • 01 Feb 2019