Snow scenes across the UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK weather: Snow causes disruption across the UK
Plenty of animals enjoyed the snow - but not everybody was pleased with the disruptive weather.
There were yellow warnings in place for snow and ice in parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Some people were stuck on the A30 on Thursday evening, with some having to abandon their cars overnight.
But others managed to make the most of the wintry conditions.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window