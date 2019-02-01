'Carnage' on Cornwall roads
UK Snow: 'Carnage' on Cornwall roads

There are yellow warnings in place for snow and ice in parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland due to snow and icy conditions.

Paula Martin was in one of many cars stuck on the A30 at Bodmin. She made it home after ten hours but said others were stuck for longer.

