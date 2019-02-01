Video

A woman discussed in a group chat by Warwick University students that threatened rape says the investigation into her complaint made her feel like she was on trial.

She said the university’s press director was an investigating officer dealing with the complaint, which she said was a clear conflict of interest.

Two male students banned from the university for 10 years for their involvement in the chat will be allowed to return later this year, it has emerged.

The university said in a statement that it stood by its investigation process.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.