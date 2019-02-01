Ambulance rescued on snowy road

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK weather: Ambulance rescued from snow
Roads have closed and trains have been disrupted as snow covers the south of England.
In Basingstoke, passersby helped push an ambulance up a hill under heavy snowfall.
Up to 17cm (7in) of snowfall has been recorded in Hampshire, according to the Met Office.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window