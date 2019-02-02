Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Architect Sir David Adjaye calls for a museum celebrating black British culture
British-Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye achieved global fame for his design of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington DC.
The aim was to make a museum which followed the narrative of a story.
It was built on the site of a slave market - "troubled earth", as he calls it.
He has now called for a "long overdue" museum celebrating black culture in Britain.
Sir David believes it would help generations of black children to feel part of "the language, DNA and roots" of the UK.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-47102182/architect-sir-david-adjaye-calls-for-a-museum-celebrating-black-british-cultureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window