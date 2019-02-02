Video

British-Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye achieved global fame for his design of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington DC.

The aim was to make a museum which followed the narrative of a story.

It was built on the site of a slave market - "troubled earth", as he calls it.

He has now called for a "long overdue" museum celebrating black culture in Britain.

Sir David believes it would help generations of black children to feel part of "the language, DNA and roots" of the UK.