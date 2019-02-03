William Davis: We gave politicans a very hard time.
William Davis recalls time at BBC's The World At One

Former BBC journalist and editor William Davis has died aged 85.

As well as being one of The World At One's first presenters, he went on to help develop, launch and present BBC Radio 2's The Money Programme.

In an interview in 2016, he reflected on his time presenting The World At One programme.

He said that show gave politicians a "hard time" and often set the news agenda with its interviews.

