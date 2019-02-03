Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
William Davis recalls time at BBC's The World At One
Former BBC journalist and editor William Davis has died aged 85.
As well as being one of The World At One's first presenters, he went on to help develop, launch and present BBC Radio 2's The Money Programme.
In an interview in 2016, he reflected on his time presenting The World At One programme.
He said that show gave politicians a "hard time" and often set the news agenda with its interviews.
-
03 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window