FGM: 'The cruellest thing'
A victim of Female Genital Mutilation speaks out about her experience, which comes after the first UK conviction for FGM.
An investigation by Victoria Derbyshire has also found that victims of FGM are getting younger - we’ve been told one reported victim was just one month old.
04 Feb 2019
