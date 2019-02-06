The ex-diplomat budgie vlogger

Media player
The defected diplomat turned budgie vlogger
Newsnight meets Syrian refugee Khaled al-Ayoubi who - since defecting from his diplomatic post - lives in South Yorkshire and vlogs about budgies.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 weekdays 22:30 or on iPlayer.
06 Feb 2019
