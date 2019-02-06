Katie Price on struggles of caring for son

Video

Former model Katie Price says for the first time ever she is considering residential care for her disabled son, Harvey.

The reality TV star, who now campaigns for disability rights, appeared on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire Programme on Wednesday alongside 16-year-old Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and has the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome.

"It's so hard. I've never had respite," she said. "I do it all myself. But I'm really having to think about it. I hate it because he's my life. I've got to do what's best for him, but it won't be forever.