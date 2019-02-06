Media player
Katie Price: 'I'm trying to get on with my life'
Appearing on the Victoria Derbyshire programme Katie Price talked about her the lows of the last year, including self-medicating and treatment at The Priory.
The reality TV star also spoke about her campaign to get online abuse made a criminal offence, and the affect of the media on her life.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
06 Feb 2019
