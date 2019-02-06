Katie Price considers residential care for disabled son Harvey
Katie Price has said she may have to move her disabled teenage son Harvey into residential care as her family finds it harder to cope.

The disability rights campaigner and mother-of-five said Harvey, who is 16, sometimes scares her other children.

