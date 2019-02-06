'Relieved we're not going to prison'
Video

Protesters who delayed flights and closed a runway after they broke into Stansted airport and attached themselves to a plane, have avoided immediate jail sentences.

They were demonstrating about a deportation flight heading to Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

Of the 15 protestors, 12 received community orders and three were handed suspended jail terms, under the charge of endangering the safety of an aerodrome.

