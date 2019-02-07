'Social media inspired me to self-harm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Self-harm was made to sound poetic'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock meeting the head of Instagram to talk about what social media companies should be doing to stop young people viewing images of suicide and self-harm.

Viktoria Venkatess, and Alisha Cowie, who is currently Miss England, both say they were encouraged to self-harm by images they viewed online.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 07 Feb 2019