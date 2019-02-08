Media player
Plane struggles to land in strong winds at Heathrow Airport
A video posted on social media showed a British Airways plane struggling to land at Heathrow Airport.
The airline said the plane went on to land safely after circling the airport.
Storm Erik brought strong winds to parts of the country on Friday.
08 Feb 2019
