Is there a suicide crisis for British veterans?

Military charities say they are not coping with the increased demand for mental health support.

Campaigners estimate that last year, at least 58 veterans took their own lives.

The Ministry of Defence spends £22 million pounds a year on mental health for veterans, while the NHS has dedicated around £6m annually since 2016.

Reporter: Jonathan Beale, Production, filming, editing: Claire Read.

