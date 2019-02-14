Father of IS bride: 'Let the teens into UK'

Video

The father of one of three teenage jihadi brides from East London who joined Islamic State, has broken down in tears at the news that his daughter may still be alive.

Abase Hussen appealed to the British government to bring home his daughter, Amira Abase, and her friend Shamima Begum.

Ms Begum appealed for help to return home in an interview with The Times – and she told the newspaper that she understood that her friend Ms Abase was also still alive.

Ms Begum is in a refugee camp in northern Syria – and the security minister Ben Wallace told the BBC he would not risk any British officials' safety trying to bring her back.