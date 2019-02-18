How much do you know about LGBT history?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBT History Month: Test your knowledge
Sue Sanders founded LGBT History Month 15 years ago to improve education and awareness of LGBT historical figures.
BBC News LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte travelled to Brighton - often referred to as the gay capital of the UK - to test how much the public really knows about LGBT history.
We chose a diverse range of 6 British figures that you may not have heard of.
Producer Fatma Wardy.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window