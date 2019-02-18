How much do you know about LGBT history?
British LGBT figures you may not have heard of

Sue Sanders founded LGBT History Month 15 years ago to improve education and awareness of LGBT historical figures.

BBC News LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte travelled to Brighton - often referred to as the gay capital of the UK - to test how much the public really knows about LGBT history.

