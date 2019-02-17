'I don't know how I'm going to get back'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Passengers stranded after airline Flybmi collapses
Passengers have spoken of their frustration at flights being cancelled by the UK regional airline Flybmi after it went into administration.
Durham University student Mary Ward had been set to fly from Brussels to Newcastle when she found out the news from a BBC alert. She's told us she's unsure how she'll return to the UK.
- Read more: Flybmi collapse leaves passengers stranded
-
17 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window