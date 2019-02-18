'We have all now resigned'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seven MPs resign from Labour party

The seven MPs said they will sit in parliament as a 'new independent group of MPs'.

Luciana Berger, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, made the announcement on Monday morning. She said Labour had become institutionally anti-Semitic and she was "embarrassed and ashamed" to stay in the party.

  • 18 Feb 2019